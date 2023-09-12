Politics Biljana Lukić׃ Protests were an attempt by N1 and Nova S to get a national frequency Journalist Biljana Lukić admitted in a guest appearance on television that "Serbia against violence" was an attempt by N1 and Nova to get a national frequency. Source: Alo.rs Tuesday, September 12, 2023 | 17:54 Tweet Share

"If we're going to be honest, the only thing that could have overcome these protests was for N1 and Nova to get a national frequency, the only thing that's useful, we live in a country where 50 percent of the citizens have been lobotomized by propaganda," Lukić said, as Alo.rs reports.