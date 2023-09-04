Politics 0

Armed to the teeth, they stormed Gazivode for "inspection" purposes

At Lake Gazivode, representatives of the so-called Kosovo's Fishermen's Association, accompanied by armed KPS members, suddenly "carried out a control action".

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Foto: EPA-EFE/STRINGER

This was published by the Albanian portal Mitropol Media.

"After 24 years, for the first time, the Kosovo Fishermen's Association is conducting control on Lake Gazivode," Mitropol Media announced on Facebook yesterday.

As can be seen in the photos published by the Albanian media on Facebook, there were several members of the alliance in the boat, as well as two policemen.

One of the photos shows that one of the members of the Kosovo police, who are riding in a boat on the lake, is armed with a rifle.

Members of the Kosovo Police "patrolled" the streets of North Mitrovica armed with long barrels a few nights ago, for no reason.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

"Clinically Dead"

Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Political Sciences in Belgrade, Stefan Surlić, stated for RTS that Euroscepticism is on the rise in Serbia.

Politics Wednesday, August 30, 2023 21:17 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/ ANDREJ CUKIC

Vučić: Our Support Goes to Ukraine

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, following a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that it was a very important meeting in Athens.

Politics Tuesday, August 22, 2023 11:10 Comments: 0
FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bg
page 1 of 21 go to page