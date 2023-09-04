Politics Armed to the teeth, they stormed Gazivode for "inspection" purposes At Lake Gazivode, representatives of the so-called Kosovo's Fishermen's Association, accompanied by armed KPS members, suddenly "carried out a control action". Source: Tanjug Monday, September 4, 2023 | 08:45 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/STRINGER

This was published by the Albanian portal Mitropol Media.



"After 24 years, for the first time, the Kosovo Fishermen's Association is conducting control on Lake Gazivode," Mitropol Media announced on Facebook yesterday.



As can be seen in the photos published by the Albanian media on Facebook, there were several members of the alliance in the boat, as well as two policemen.



One of the photos shows that one of the members of the Kosovo police, who are riding in a boat on the lake, is armed with a rifle.



Members of the Kosovo Police "patrolled" the streets of North Mitrovica armed with long barrels a few nights ago, for no reason.