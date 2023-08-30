Politics Revealed: Warning from Serbia; That will mean war and we will respond If an attack occurs on the gas routes, Budapest and Belgrade will consider it as an intrusion into their gas supply routes for obtaining Russian gas. Source: RT.rs Wednesday, August 30, 2023 | 21:14 Tweet Share EPA/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

After the sabotage of Nord Stream, Hungary and Serbia warned the international community that any endangerment of the gas supply system from the Russian Federation would be considered a casus belli, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated in a conversation with American journalist Tucker Carlson.

He reminded that Hungary immediately classified the sabotage of Nord Stream as a terrorist act, and he called Germany's lack of a strong reaction a "manifestation of lack of sovereignty."



"Budapest has made it clear right away that there is another pipeline - not Nord Stream, but South Stream, through which gas is supplied from Russia along the southern corridor to Turkey, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Hungary. Together with the Prime Minister of Serbia, we emphasized that if anyone wants to do the same thing with the southern corridor as was done with the northern one, we will consider it a reason for war, a terrorist attack, and we will respond immediately," said the Hungarian Prime Minister.



Orban called for abandoning such plans, without revealing exactly to whom his warning was directed, specifying that it is not about the Russian Federation.



"Maybe you can do that with the Germans, but you can't do that with this region," he firmly stated.



According to him, "everything was fine before the sanctions against Russia were imposed and Nord Stream was undermined." He noted that Budapest is now looking for new directions for gas supply, primarily considering TurkStream, through which Russian gas is exported to Europe, including Hungary.



Carlson in return noted that there is no doubt about the idea that the sabotage of Nord Stream was organized by the administration of U.S. President Joseph Biden, whether directly or indirectly.



Recall that in February, American journalist Seymour Hersh presented an investigation according to which Washington placed explosives under the pipeline last summer, which were then activated by representatives of Norway.



According to Hersh, the decision to launch the operation was made by U.S. President Joseph Biden after nine months of discussions with officials from the administration involved in national security matters.



Additionally, a months-long investigation by the German Der Spiegel and ZDF indicates that Ukraine is responsible for the attack on Nord Stream, apparently hoping to economically weaken Russia.