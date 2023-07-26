Politics Media: Conflict between Đilas and Obradović; "Supercell Vučić attacks the opposition" Opposition politicians Dragan Djilas and Boško Obradović exchanged a series of accusations. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 26, 2023 | 23:21 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ŽESTIĆ/ nr

As reported by the media, the opposition goes a step further, so Dragan Djilas and Boško Obradović claim that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, controls them as if they were puppets.



First, the leader of Dveri accused Dragan Đilas that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, was controlling him, to which the leader of the Freedom and Justice Party responded by saying that Vučić had sent Dr. Branimir Nestorović to help him skip the census, writes Novosti.



Boško: "Đilas made a deal with Vučić!"; Đilas: "Vučić sent Dr. Nestorović to help him skip the census! Vučić ordered him to vote against Marinika!".