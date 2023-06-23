Politics New drama on Kosovo and Metohija: Another arrest A new arrest this morning in North Mitrovica, the special units of the Kosovo police detained today a man N.O. who works in a local utility company. Source: Kosovo online Friday, June 23, 2023 | 10:30 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ DOPISNIK KiM/ bg

The arrest took place near the bus station, when special forces of the Kosovo police in armored vehicles surrounded and then detained the man N.O., writes Kosovo Online.



For now, the reason for his arrest is unknown.



Just to recall, since the arrival of the Albanian mayors in the municipalities in the north of Kosovo, eight Serbs have been arrested so far, and the residents of Gračanica and Ranilug yesterday protested the arrest of Dragisa Milovanović.



Protests in front of municipal buildings in Leposavić, Zvečan and Zubin Potok entered the 26th day to express their dissatisfaction with the presence of Kosovo special forces, the imposition of illegitimate Albanian mayors and the groundless arrests of compatriots that have taken place in recent weeks.