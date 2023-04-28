Politics Vučić spoke up: I'm fine President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that he is fine and that he is going on a planned tour of the Zaječar district today. Source: Sputnik Friday, April 28, 2023 | 09:34 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

"I'm fine. I'm going on a tour of Serbia today from 12 o'clock," Vučić told Sputnik.



Just to recall that on Thursday some media in Serbia published the information that the President of Serbia is in the hospital, and these statements first appeared on social networks, where representatives of Serbia "rejoiced" wishing for his death.



Today, as announced by his cabinet, President of Serbia will visit the Zaječar district from noon, and he is scheduled to speak at the summer stage "Vrelo" in Sokobanja.