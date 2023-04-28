Politics "Since they can't beat him..." Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić sent her support to President Aleksandar Vučić after calls for his death by the opposition. Source: B92 Friday, April 28, 2023 | 09:15 Tweet Share PrintscreenTviter/Ana Brnabic

"Since they cannot defeat him, they wish for his death. The constant dehumanization of Aleksandar Vučić and his family - above all Andrej and Danilo - has led to this. We from SNS will continue to fight harder and harder, for a decent and normal Serbia, majority Serbia, and for our President," the Prime Minister wrote on her Twitter account.