Politics Media: The opposition wishes for death, that solves their problem PHOTO Dragan Vidaković, the leader of the "Guerrilla" opposition movement, openly calls for the death of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Alo.rs writes. Source: Alo.rs Thursday, April 27, 2023 | 11:33

According to reports, Vidaković was already in custody due to statements that threatened the safety of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.



In a post on the Twitter social network, this persona spreads misinformation about Vučić's state of health, referring to sources from the Military Medical Academy (MMA), according to Alo.rs.