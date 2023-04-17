Politics Pristina sends diplomats to countries that have not recognized independence of Kosovo The interim authorities in Pristina will send diplomatic representatives to the countries that have not recognized independence of the so-called Kosovo. Source: Sputnik Monday, April 17, 2023 | 13:51 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/PETRIT PRENAJ

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the temporary Pristina institutions, together with the Ministry of the Interior, will appoint 30 diplomats "in order to fill the number of employees in the embassies", according to the Pristina media.



Three of those diplomats will be employed in countries that do not recognize the independence of the so-called Kosovo, two in Spain and one in Greece.7



Applications for these posts will begin on April 27, while candidates are required to speak English, German and French, reports Sputnik.