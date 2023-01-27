Politics 0

Vučić met with Bilčik and Nemec: "An honest exchange of opinions" PHOTO

President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met today with the rapporteur of the European Parliament for Serbia, Vladimir Bilčik.

Source: B92
Instagram/ buducnostsrbijeav
Instagram/ buducnostsrbijeav

Matjaž Nemec, a member of the Delegation of the Parliamentary Committee for Stabilization and Association with the EU - Serbia, also attended the meeting.

"An honest exchange of opinions with Vladimir Bilčik and Matjaž Nemec about Serbia's further progress in the European integration process," wrote Vučić on Instagram.

