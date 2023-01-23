Politics ROSU special forces shot at the Serbs, opened fire on the Serbian vehicle Members of the special police unit of the so-called Kosovo, ROSU, opened fire today at the checkpoint on the Bistrica Bridge on the KM-Leposavić main road. Source: Novosti Monday, January 23, 2023 | 14:47 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/STRINGER

They opened fire at a vehicle carrying two Serbs, Petar Petković, director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, stated.



On that occasion, M.D. was wounded, while his co-driver D.S. luckily escaped unhurt, while the entire car was riddled with bullets.



M. D. was shot in the left chest area and has a gunshot wound with which he was transported urgently to the hospital in Kraljevo.



"Members of Kurti's ROSU special forces opened fire on the Serbian vehicle with Serbian passengers, just because they did not want to allow ROSU to harass them without any basis and reason. Kurti's ROSU special forces have nothing to look for in the north of Kosovo, as well as at this checkpoint which is illegally built, and from which they harass the Serbian people who pass through every day," Petković pointed out.



He reminds that Belgrade has been warning from the start of the presence of ROSU special forces in the north that their only goal is to cause incidents and harass our people in the province, which was demonstrated today.



"It is obvious that Kurti does not hesitate to let Serbian blood, and that is the sole purpose of his squadrons in the north of Kosovo and Metohija," concluded Petković.



An emergency meeting of the Serbian government was held today, attended by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.



The main topic of the session is Kosovo and Metohija.



Vučić will address public today at 8 p.m.