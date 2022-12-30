Politics Vučić offered a job to Nikola Nedeljkovic: You can make a choice VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić received Nikola Nedeljkovic, who was released after spending six months in prison in Pristina. Source: B92 Friday, December 30, 2022 | 10:10 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Vučić received Nedeljković in the Secretary General Building.



"They wanted to break a young man just because he was a Serb, we tried to help with those who never wanted to talk. It's important that you remained calm".



"We learned what family you come from, when I saw your family hugging you yesterday, I was overjoyed, my heart was in place", the president points out.



"Thank you once again for being so courageous and calm, making your people proud", Vučić concluded.



Nikola thanked Serbia, the President and the people for showing support to him.



"I don't hate anyone, I only love and respect my country," Nikola said.