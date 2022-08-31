Politics The Open Balkans Summit in Belgrade, everyone is coming. It is chaired by Vučić President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will chair the Summit as part of the Open Balkans Initiative. Source: B92 Wednesday, August 31, 2022 | 11:57 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Andrej Cukic

The summit will be held on Friday, September 2 in the Palace of Serbia, and it will be chaired by Aleksandar Vučić, it was stated in the press release of the Office for Media Relations of the President of the Republic.



Apart from the Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama, and the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovačevski, the summit will be attended by the Prime Minister of Montenegro Dritan Abazović, the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zoran Tegeltija, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Mevlut Çavuşoğlu.