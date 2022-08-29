Politics "Ana Brnabić is a phenomenon": Siniša Mali answered Marinika Tepić PHOTO Finance Minister Siniša Mali wrote on Instagram that it is a shame that Marinika Tepić dared to comment on the work of the Prime Minister designate. Source: B92 Monday, August 29, 2022 | 13:50 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC

"It is a shame that Marinika Tepić dared to comment on the work of the Prime Minister designate for the composition of the new Government, Ana Brnabić, who successfully led the Government of Serbia in the most difficult times for the whole world in the last few years," Finance Minister Siniša Mali wrote on Instagram.



"Marinika Tepić's lies do not change the fact that our public debt is fully under control and below the Maastricht level, that we are liquid despite all the allocations for energy resources, that we have a lower unemployment rate than before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, that in the period from the beginning of the year by August 20, we had an inflow of foreign direct investments amounting to 2.4 billion euros, that we increase salaries and pensions and the minimum wage.



So, I agree with Marinika Tepić that Ana Brnabić is a phenomenon, but in that, thanks to her abilities and hard work, she managed to achieve, together with President Aleksandar Vučić, some great results for our country and for its citizens.



I am proud that such a person will continue to lead the Government, especially in the coming months, which will not be easy at all. And as for Marinika Tepić, she can't even comment on the chickens in Moravić, let alone high politics," Mali concluded.