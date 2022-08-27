Politics Borrell: We have an agreement on documents; Lajčák: Thanks; "It will calm tensions" EU High Representative for foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said that an agreement was reached on the documents in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina. Source: Kosovo online Saturday, August 27, 2022 | 23:27 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

Borrell said on Twitter that Serbia has agreed to abolish entry-exit papers for holders of Kosovo documents, and that Kosovo has agreed not to introduce such documents for those who have Serbian identity cards.



"We have a deal.



Under the EU-facilitated Dialogue, Serbia agreed to abolish entry/exit documents for Kosovo ID holders and Kosovo agreed to not introduce them for Serbian ID holders".



He added that "Kosovo Serbs, as well as all other citizens, will be able to travel freely between Kosovo & Serbia using their ID cards. The EU just received guarantees from PM Kurti to this end".



"I am very happy that we found a European solution that facilitates travel between Kosovo and Serbia. This is in the interest of all citizens of Kosovo and Serbia. I would like to thank both leaders for making it happen, in particular President Vučić, who showed responsibility and leadership today.



The last few days have also been an example of excellent practical EU-US cooperation and I would like to thank our American partners for their support to the EU-facilitated Dialogue. And I would also like to thank EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajčák for this excellent work he has done", Borrell concluded.

Lajčák: "It will help ease tensions"

The EU's special envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčák, spoke up on Twitter after Borrell's announcement that an agreement had been reached.



Lajčák shared the post of the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, who wrote that Belgrade and Pristina reached an agreement on identity cards.



"I thank DAS Escobar and the US diplomacy for their strong engagement in support of EU facilitated dialogue," Lajčák wrote.

Vladimír Bilčík: "Full implementation is the key"

The rapporteur of the European Parliament for Serbia, Vladimír Bilčík, said today that the agreement between Belgrade and Pristina regarding the documents will ease tensions in the region.



"This is good news. Full implementation is the key. I hope this deal can also help ease tensions in the region and focus public discussion in Serbia on other EU related tasks".

Michel welcomes the deal

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, welcomed the agreement between Belgrade and Pristina on personal documents.



"I warmly welcome the agreement that was reached today as part of the EU-mediated dialogue, to ensure unhindered travel between Serbia and Kosovo, in the interest of the citizens," Michel wrote on Twitter.



In the post, he tagged the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, the Prime Minister of Pristina's temporary institutions, Albin Kurti, the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security, Josep Borrell, and the EU's Special Envoy for the Dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčák.