Politics "There is huge pressure on Serbia" SPS president and the candidate of that party for the prime minister, Ivica Dacic, stated that the pressure on Serbia to impose sanctions on Russia is enormous. Source: Beta Wednesday, March 30, 2022 | 10:23 Tweet Share Tanjug/Strahinja Aćimović

President of the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS) and the candidate of that party for the prime minister, Ivica Dacic, stated that the pressure on Serbia to impose sanctions on Russia is enormous.



However, he adds that this is not the policy of this government and that their introduction is not in the interest of Serbia.



"There is a lot of pressure to change that attitude, but we also have a great will to save Serbia from any bad scenario that would harm our interests. That is why we need people who know how to resist pressure and make the best decisions for their country," Dacic said for Politika.



He also stated that the vote for Aleksandar Vučić, whom the SPS supports as a joint candidate for the presidency, is "a vote for a peaceful and stable Serbia, as it has been so far, even in the most difficult and challenging times".