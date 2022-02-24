Politics Russians take Chernobyl? "If they hit collectors, radioactive dust will cover the EU" Fighting near the nuclear power plant is taking place in Chernobyl, AFP reports. Source: B92 Thursday, February 24, 2022 | 16:12 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

"They entered the Chernobyl zone from the territory of Belarus," he reports.



He adds that the National Guard continues to protect unsafe radioactive sources.



"The invaders from the territory of Belarus have moved into the Chornobyl AES Zone. The National Guardsmen, who guard the collectors of unsafe nuclear radioactive waste, are fighting hard.



If the invaders artillery hits and ruins / damages the collectors of nuclear waste, radioactive nuclear dust can can be spread over the territory of Ukraine, Belarus and the country of the EU!"

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, confirmed that Russian forces are trying to seize Chernobyl.



"Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to the Swedish Prime Minister.



This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe".



