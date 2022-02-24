Politics Vučić: In 36 hours PHOTO Today, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the ambassadors of the Quint countries and the head of the Delegation of the European Union to Serbia. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 24, 2022 | 13:33 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC/ bs

"Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic talked today with the ambassadors of the Quint countries and the head of the EU Delegation to Serbia on numerous issues. All information on the views expressed by the parties will be published in the next 36 hours," it was announced on the Future of Serbia profile on Instagram, along with the photos from the meeting.



Vučić announced yesterday that after this meeting, within 24 hours at the latest, Serbia will come out with an answer to the crisis regarding Ukraine.



In the meantime, the President convened a session of the National Security Council at 1 PM due to the events in Ukraine, and a session of the Government of Serbia will be held two hours later, which will be attended by the President.