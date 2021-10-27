Politics "Serbia does not want to reach agreement with Kosovo" President of the so-called Kosovo's Vjosa Osmani commented on the dialogue with Serbia in Brussels and possible achievement of a comprehensive legal agreement. Source: Kosovo online Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | 08:24 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ VALDRIN XHEMAJ

She said on Channel 10 that Serbia is not interested in reaching an agreement with self-proclaimed Kosovo.



"Serbia is not interested in peace, nor in resolving the issue of the missing, and does not intend to reach an agreement with Kosovo," Osmani said, RTK2 reports.