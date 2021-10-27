"Serbia does not want to reach agreement with Kosovo"
President of the so-called Kosovo's Vjosa Osmani commented on the dialogue with Serbia in Brussels and possible achievement of a comprehensive legal agreement.Source: Kosovo online
She said on Channel 10 that Serbia is not interested in reaching an agreement with self-proclaimed Kosovo.
"Serbia is not interested in peace, nor in resolving the issue of the missing, and does not intend to reach an agreement with Kosovo," Osmani said, RTK2 reports.