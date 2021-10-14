Politics "We will protect our people. Full stop. How? I hope you never have to see." President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, commented on yesterday's action of the Kosovo police in the north of Kosovo and Metohija. Source: B92 Thursday, October 14, 2021 | 17:17 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MILOS MILIVOJEVIC/ bg

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, commented on yesterday's action of the Kosovo police in the north of Kosovo and Metohija.



"As for Kurti, he knows what his real intentions were. Nothing will happen at the Security Council, as they have the support of the Big Five. Whatever. We can expect the support of China and Russia, but that will not change the situation on the ground," Vučić said during the visit to the Brose factory in Pancevo.



"It's not Kurti who came up with this idea, it's designed by others. Let them do their job, we'll do ours. There are various posts on social networks, I wrote one on Instagram yesterday," he added, referring to the post on that social network in which he spoke about what was happening in Kosovo and Metohija.



"It is difficult for a person until he makes a decision, you ponder upon it for days, weeks, years. And when you make it, then you are completely relieved," said Vučić.



The President of Serbia stated that "yesterday they came to arrest chocolates heavily armed and with armored vehicles", their goal was provocation and attacks on Serbs.



"All this was covered by several arrests in Kosovo, so that they could say that it was fighting organized crime. 'Come on, don't lie,'" Vucic pointed out. When asked how he will help Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija if they are attacked, he pointed out that the KSF armored troops cannot come according to Resolution 1244 without the consent of NATO and four mayors of Serbian Municipalities.



"This is their seventh or eighth major incursion in order to show their strength. Everything they think they can do to the Serbs, let them try, so they can see what our reaction will be. Surrender is not an option and it is up to us to fight... As far as I am concerned, no matter how difficult it is for us, I know what to do. We will protect our people. Full stop. How? I hope you will never have to see it," Vucic said.

There are no traitors

Vučić was asked whether the comments that Boško Obradović is a traitor are justified, since he is running for the presidency of Serbia in the upcoming elections. "I don't think anyone is a traitor, nor am I interested in that topic," Vucic said.