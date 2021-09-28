Politics Serbian flag removed VIDEO Members of the fire brigade, in the presence of Kosovo Police, removed the Serbian flag from the MTS repeater in Vrbovac near Vitina at around 9 am this morning Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, September 28, 2021 | 11:23 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/vaximilian

The video of Kosovo online shows a member of the fire brigade who climbed the antenna pole, removed the Serbian flag and threw it at the foot of the repeater.



The flag of Serbia was placed on the MTS repeater in Vrbovac two days ago.



Let us remind you that the slogan "UCK", written on the wall of the house in Klokot three days ago, still stands.