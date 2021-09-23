Politics Serbian Armed Forces raised combat readiness to the highest level PHOTO Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic and Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Army, General Milan Mojsilovic, went to Raska. Source: B92, RTS, Tanjug Thursday, September 23, 2021 | 14:45 Tweet Share Foto: Ministarstvo odbrane

They are touring part of the forces of the Serbian Army, which raised combat readiness to the highest level.



The visit was preceded by a meeting with the commanders of the units of the Serbian Army, the Ministry of Defense announced.

Foto: Ministarstvo odbrane

Just to reiterate that in the south of Serbia, for the fourth day in a row, there is tension at the administrative crossings towards Kosovo and Metohija, Jarinje and Brnjak, after the decisions of the Pristina authorities to ban Serbian license plates on the territory of Kosovo and Metohija.



Both crossings are blocked, with ROSU special units on one side and dissatisfied Serbs on the other. KFOR helicopters are also in charge of the area.

Foto: Ministarstvo odbrane

Defense Minister of Serbia said that the units of the Serbian Army are in high combat readiness in the garrisons of Raska and Novi Pazar, because in that way the state wants to send a clear message that the pogrom of the Serbian people will not happen again.



"Our army does not provoke, but it is ready to protect the people if anything that endangers their lives happens. It is important for me to see that these people are prepared and ready. The equipment we procured is in the right hands of professionals," Minister said.



Stefanović estimates that President Aleksandar Vučić is making great moves in order to de-escalate the current situation in the north of Kosovo and Metohija.

Foto: Ministarstvo odbrane

He also commented on calling on "both sides" to refrain from provocations coming from the EU.



"What did Belgrade do? Every provocation was made by Pristina, including this what you could see in Jarinje and Brnjak. Unfortunately, the latest event, the beating of Serbs. Everything that is happening indicates how right the president was when he he said that it would happen, that it was part of an organized campaign", Minister said.



Stefanovic adds that he expects a reaction from the EU and KFOR, but that the most important thing at the moment is to protect the lives of Serbs, Sputnik reported.