Politics "Anti-Serbism - a new 'trend' in the region" There is an intention in the region to bring anti-Serbism to the forefront and to strengthen and build political careers on it, said diplomat Zoran Milivojevic. Source: Tanjug Friday, September 17, 2021 | 18:38

Yesterday's meeting between Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic and Croatian President Zoran Milanovic was described by Milivojevic as an attempt by the two presidents to achieve their political goals on the Serbian issue in the region.



"We should bare in mind that both are weak in their home countries and that there is a problem of cohabitation in both Croatia and Montenegro. It should be emphasized that the governments of those countries did not directly participate in this, in Montenegro for known reasons, because the views of the current government and Mr Djukanović are completely opposed, while in Croatia, there is also a problem in cohabitation between President Milanovic and Prime Minister Plenković, i.e. the HDZ government", Milivojevic pointed out. According to him, these are moves to provide political support in their own countries, but also to build a political alliance in the region, to which, as he says, Bosnia-Herzegovina and other countries in the region are inclined.



"I see this as an attempt to raise their political rating on the domestic scene and in the region and offer a topic that is perhaps somewhat more relevant at the moment than before, to build a political position on the anti-Serbism that prevailed in this meeting," Milivojevic said.



He stated how he can easily imagine that these actors start using a term that is widely used by the great powers about the malignant influence of Serbia in the region.



"It is obvious that one political alliance and one political bloc is being established in opposing Serbia's influence in the region, in a situation when Serbian influence has certainly increased in the region, when Serbia's policy yields results and when Serbia's interest matters, which brings into question those anti-Serb structures in the region", Milivojevic concluded.