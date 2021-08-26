Politics Media: Vučić received an invitation President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, received an invitation to attend the enthronement of Metropolitan Joanikije in Cetinje, the media claim. Source: Blic Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 13:04 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ MARTIN DIVISEK

According to "Novosti", the President thanked for this gesture and in the coming days, he will make a decision on whether he will appear at the solemn ceremony, taking into account, above all, the interests of the Serbian people and the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro.



"President understands well the delicacy of the moment and the difficulty of the position of our compatriots and the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, because they have been exposed to great pressure for a long time, and will make a decision accordingly when it comes to enthroning Metropolitan Joanikije," the source said.



As a reminder, a few days ago, Vučić stated that he had not yet received the invitation for the enthronement of Joanikije, and he pointed out that, if he received it, he would consider whether he would attend the ceremony.