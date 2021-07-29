Politics Vučić: Kurti is wrong, but I have nothing against it VIDEO Aleksandar Vučić is attending the Great Regional Economic Forum. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, July 29, 2021 | 16:53 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said today that he was sorry that some in the region were against the "Open Balkans" initiative, because they would like to remain stuck in the 1990s and within closed borders.



"They choose not to cooperate with each other. But that is their choice, and ours is cooperation, openness and progress. But everyone has the right to choose their future," Vucic said, addressing the media from Serbia in Skopje.



He pointed out that he was very satisfied with what was done today in Skopje.



"We have built the future. In a year and a half, we will have the strength to open our borders, and whoever goes to the sea to Greece, I mean ordinary citizens, will have one crossing, if they go to Albania, none, and if they go to North Macedonia, no crossing. This is a huge saving for trucks and everyone in export business", said Vucic.



"I think that Rama is doing good things for his people, and the fact that Kurti does not understand that and thinks that it is time to close the space with chauvinistic messages, threats and blackmail... I think he is very wrong, but I have nothing against that," said Serbian president, Aleksandar Vucic.



The representative of the Self-Determination Movement (Vetevendosje) in Albania, Boiken Abazi, criticized the participation of Prime Minister Edi Rama in the Forum for Regional Cooperation in Skopje. He said that Rama was working in accordance with Serbia's expansionist plans.



Former FBI agent and Nonverbal Communications Expert Joe Navarro also conducted an analysis of President Vučić's non-verbal communication and his behavior. The president was asked to comment on that. "I didn't know they are dealing with it, if you look at the video, you will see that I didn't make any bad facial expressions. I'm not pretty, nor do I expect it to be a plus for me," says Vučić.



It should be recalled that the Prime Ministers of North Macedonia and Albania, Zoran Zaev and Edi Rama, are also participating in the forum.

"They want Serbs who are loyal to Pristina, but those Serbs must not listen to Belgrade", said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic regarding the author's text by Keith Clarenberg for "Russia Today" in which she reveals that Great Britain is participating in the project "Strengthening Positive Peace in Kosovo and Serbia", worth 5 million pounds, and whose goal is to increase the support of Serbs to the government in Pristina between 2020 and 2022.



"They have been doing it for a long time. We have the introduction of young Serbs into the Kosovo Army, their KSF. And with different types of pressure, donations", he said.



Vučić said that Priština would like the Serbian List and Belgrade not to exist in Kosovo. "They will say that Serbs are fine, but only those loyal to Pristina, and those who are inclined towards Belgrade are not fine. They do it in different ways, and that is the meaning of the idea of ​​Albin Kurti, who said that he did not want the Serbian List, who wants Rada Trajković and Petković. But the problem is that they could not get even two percent of the votes," he explained.



He also stated that Dušan Bataković's book talks about that, and that by looking at the Austro-Hungarian archives he can see how in 1899/1900 they kept our abbots in certain monasteries under the control of their services.



"They will try everything. That is not the case today. Our monks and priests behave extraordinarily in Kosovo and Metohija... That is their intention, as they have always brought to the Drina all those who would oppose the idea of ​​Serbian rapprochement or unification. These are policies that last", Vucic emphasizes.



He says that it is possible to fight against that only with national unity, joint efforts. However, he pointed out that it is not always easy to react when money comes from outside.



"How is it for the parties that did not receive millions of euros from outside to fight against those that receive such funds, and who do not say whose interests they are protecting. They are investing money, because they want to secure an independent Kosovo, for Serbs to be weaker," he said.



"We are small and weak, and they are a real empire, but as they say in Vranje: 'It's the 88th minute, Zare enters, it is not known who will win... it is ours to fight, we will fight and we will win' ", Vučić concluded.