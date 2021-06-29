Politics Grenell "silenced" Vlora Çitaku Former US special envoy for mediation in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Richard Grenell, responded to Vlora Çitaku, who criticized him on Twitter. Source: B92, Kosovo online Tuesday, June 29, 2021 | 09:19 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ Andrej Cukic

Grenell advised the former ambassador of the so-called Kosovo in the United States that it would be better for her to "extend a hand" than to "find insult in everything".



Grenell responded to the comment of the former Kosovo ambassador to Washington, Vlora Çitaku, on his Vidovdan greeting card, stating that "it must be exhausting finding an outrage in everything".



"You are offended by too much. It must be exhausting finding an outrage in everything. The people want jobs and solutions - extend a hand".