Politics Vučić: We are facing a difficult period VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the public after the session of the SNS presidency. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 | 21:30

"We analyzed the last elections held in Kosovo and Metohija. We stated absolute support among the Serb population for the Serbian List. It is higher in the north, and in accordance with that, we will take measures to oppose the violence of Albanian political entities," Vucic said.



He added that they would talk with Miroslav Lajcak about what Serbia can, wants, and what it cannot and will not do at any cost.



He believes that it is important to understand the weight of Serbia's position, especially after the change of the US administration.



"We expect joint pressure from the EU and the US on our country to meet the demands of, as the Americans say, recognized Kosovo, since the recognition of Belgrade by Kosovo means nothing to us and is a bit funny. At the same time, the EU will use a different vocabulary, but goes towards the same goal. A difficult period is ahead of us," Vucic said, adding that every effort was made to defend and preserve our vital national interests.



He referred to the statement of Albin Kurti in connection with the fact that Serbia committed genocide in Kosovo and Metohija in 1999.



"As for genocide, people are using terms without knowing anything about it. As a Marxist and an anarchist, he could have studied it better. I try not to respond to his insults. At the end of the day, it is good to talk," says Vucic.



Kurti also stated that there will be no place for the Serbian List in the new Pristina government.



"As far as the Serbian List is concerned, according to their laws, they must give mandates, and we will see in the coming days whether Serbian List will accept that," Vucic said. He also spoke about the Law on the Origin of Property in the context of checking the property of all politicians. "I would like to be one of the top ten whose property card will be checked, because I think it is important that the people have confidence in their president. Not only mine property will be checked, but also the property of my closest ones," he said.