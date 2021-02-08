Politics Stefanović: The fight against organized crime is not over VIDEO Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said that several topics were discussed at the session of the National Security Council. Source: B92 Monday, February 8, 2021 | 08:38 Tweet Share Foto: buducnostsrbijeav/Instagram

"The first and most important topic was the current situation in Kosovo and Metohija, where we discussed the situation that is complex for us. We want to provide safety of the Serbian population. We want to send a message that we will not allow any pogrom and expulsion of the Serbian population," Stefanovic said.



He pointed out that the needs and investments in the security forces - the army, the police and the BIA (Security Information Agency) - were also discussed.



"We have analyzed what needs to be done in the coming period, what are the investments we want to make this and next year in the procurement of modern weapons, which will enable the army and police to be well equipped, stronger and able to face new challenges, he said.



He also stated that the fight against organized crime and opposition to criminal groups is not over.



"The state will resolutely oppose organized crime and sanction all who acted as criminals' aides," he said.