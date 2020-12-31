Politics President of Serbia wishes the citizens of Serbia happy New Year PHOTO President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic extended today a congratulatory message for the holidays to the citizens of Serbia. Source: B92 Thursday, December 31, 2020 | 14:40 Tweet Share buducnostsrbijeav

"Together we will overcome all challenges! Happy New Year," the president said on his Instagram profile "Buducnostsrbijeav".



"I've received many gifts for the New Year. However, the most important gift in 2020 for me was the support of the people, your support. Thank you very much for that, and my obligation will be to fight for you, the citizens of Serbia, more passionate and more energetic than before. Together we will overcome all challenges! Happy New Year!", Vučić wrote.