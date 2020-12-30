Politics Vučić: Now I pretend to be cooking, tomorrow discussing key political issues PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, writes on Instagram that he is grateful to the wonderful cooks who took care of us in this difficult year. Source: B92 Wednesday, December 30, 2020 | 13:00 Tweet Share buducnostsrbijeav

"On the penultimate day of 2020, I pretend to participate in the preparation of fantastic Serbian specialties, prebranac (Serbain baked beans), stuffed peppers, vegetable pies and the best soups. I am grateful to these wonderful cooks who took care of us in this difficult year," Vučić wrote on Instagram.



Vučić also announced that he would answer all key political questions tomorrow morning at 9.15.