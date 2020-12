Politics Vučić holds a New Year's press conference President of Serbia will hold a New Year's press conference today, at which he will summarize the results of this year and present the 2021 agenda Source: Tanjug Monday, December 28, 2020 | 09:52 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ ANDREJ CUKIC

Aleksandar Vučić will hold a press conference at 1 pm in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic, the Information Service of the President of Serbia announced.