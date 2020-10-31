Politics Vučić confirms going to Amfilohije's funeral: "I travel to Podgorica in a few hours" The President of Serbia confirmed that he would attend the funeral of Metropolitan Amfilohije Radović on Sunday. Source: B92 Saturday, October 31, 2020 | 14:10 Tweet Share EPA/ ANDREJ CUKIC

"I will travel to Podgorica in a few hours. I will attend the funeral of Metropolitan Amfilohije of Montenegro and the Littoral and talk to the representatives of the Serbian people in Montenegro," Vucic wrote on the Instagram profile of "Budućnostrbijeav".



Earlier today, Bishop Joanikije of Budimlje-Niksic said that he did not call anyone to come to the funeral, because that is the custom, but that he was obliged to state his position and to look favorably on the eventual arrival of Vučić in Podgorica, and pointed out that the people wanted it.



"Since the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, has not visited Montenegro since he took office, I think that his arrival at the funeral of Metropolitan Amfilohije would be a good start to establishing new, closer than before, and better relations between Serbia and Montenegro. It is clear that the funeral of Metropolitan Amfilohije will be a great spiritual and national event, and the church will honor all who come to say goodbye to Metropolitan Amfilohije, sending to a better world yet another God-pleasing man", Bishop Joanikije concluded.