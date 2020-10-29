Politics 0

Vucic: Terrorism will never win PHOTO

Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić said that terrorism will never win over moral and human values, sending condolences to the families of those killed in Nice.

Source: Tanjug
EPA-EFE/ KOCA SULEJMANOVIC
He wrote that on Twitter, on the occasion of two attacks in France, in Nice and Avignon.

"All our thoughts are with the relatives of those murdered in the terrorist attack in Nice, the people of France and President Emmanuel Macron. Terrorism will never win over the moral and human values we share".

