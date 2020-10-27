Politics 0

The name of one more minister in the new Government disclosed

Besides Novica Toncev from the SPS, Nenad Popovic will be the minister without portfolio

Source: Tanjug
TANJUG/ VLADA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/ SLOBODAN MILJEVIC/bs
TANJUG/ VLADA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/ SLOBODAN MILJEVIC/bs

This is stated in the proposal for the composition of the new Government of Serbia, which has reached the Assembly.

Popovic, the president of the Serbian People's Party (SNP), performed the function of a minister without a portfolio in charge of innovations and technological development in the previous government, and his SNP participated in the elections on the list "Aleksandar Vucic - For our children".

