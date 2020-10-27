Politics The name of one more minister in the new Government disclosed Besides Novica Toncev from the SPS, Nenad Popovic will be the minister without portfolio Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 27, 2020 | 16:30 Tweet Share TANJUG/ VLADA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/ SLOBODAN MILJEVIC/bs

This is stated in the proposal for the composition of the new Government of Serbia, which has reached the Assembly.



Popovic, the president of the Serbian People's Party (SNP), performed the function of a minister without a portfolio in charge of innovations and technological development in the previous government, and his SNP participated in the elections on the list "Aleksandar Vucic - For our children".