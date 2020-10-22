Politics Media: Lavrov canceled Zagreb, but not Belgrade The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, canceled his visit to Zagreb, but he will come to Serbia on October 28 and 29. Source: Novosti Thursday, October 22, 2020 | 14:03 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ KIMMO BRANDT

Lavrov will visit the Saint Sava Temple and meet with Patriarch Irinej, Vecernje Novosti reported.



As it is interpreted in diplomatic and political circles, the visit of the Russian foreign minister is a clear answer of the Kremlin that the relations between Serbia and Russia were not disturbed after the signing of the agreement in Washington, as some domestic and Western media speculated, the paper said.