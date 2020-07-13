Politics Thaci entered the court sending a message to the Albanian supporters who welcomed him President of the lnterim Institutions of Pristina, Hashim Thaci, arrived at the building of the Specialized Chambers and Prosecutor's Office in The Hague Source: Tanjug Monday, July 13, 2020 | 18:49 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Petrit Prenaj

He should be questioned about the indictment charging him with war crimes committed in Kosovo and Metohija.



Before entering the court, Thaci said that he fought for an independent and free Kosovo, "based on equal rights, a multiethnic society and the rule of law," and that he was ready to face new challenges and triumphs for his son, family, people and his own state, Pristina media reported.



"No one can rewrite history. This is the price of freedom. I believe in peace, truth and justice. I believe in dialogue and good relations with all neighbors. Kosovo is a success story and I am very proud of that. Kosovo's destination is EU membership, NATO and lasting friendship with the United States," Thaci said.



Pristina media report that several dozen Albanians were waiting for him in front of the court headquarters, protesting against the indictment, which together with him charges PDK leader Kadri Veseli and others.



The Albanians who welcomed him carry various banners and chant Thaci, reports Koha Ditore.



The indictment against Thaci was filed on April 24 and is now with the judge, in charge of reviewing it and making a decision on confirmation, the Specialized Prosecutor's Office announced at the end of June.



According to the statement of the prosecutor, Thaci, Veseli and other suspects from the indictment are charged with almost 100 murders.



The victims of the indictment are hundreds of people whose identities are known, including Kosovo Albanians, Serbs, Roma and people of other nationalities, as well as political opponents.



In December 2011, Swiss Senator Dick Marty published a report by the Council of Europe which listed several former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) who were involved in war crimes.



The Kosovo Assembly adopted the law on the establishment of the Specialized Chambers and the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in August 2015.



Their headquarters were moved to The Hague due to the safety of the victims and witnesses of the upcoming proceedings.