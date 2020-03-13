Politics B92.net exclusively learns: Video call instead of meeting of Vucic and Merkel Serbian President will not travel to Berlin, where he is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Source: B92 Friday, March 13, 2020 | 11:25 Tweet Share

The meeting was supposed to be held this weekend in Berlin, but it will be canceled, more precisely the form of the meeting will be changed.



As we exclusively learn, Vucic and Merkel agreed to hold a video conference instead of meeting.



The meeting via video link is scheduled for Monday at 12 o'clock, and as we learn, the topics of talks will be the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, Serbia's European integration, bilateral cooperation, the situation in the region, but also the coronavirus.



A B92.net source denies writing of some media outlets that Vucic will not travel to Berlin because of the current coronavirus situation.