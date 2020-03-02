Vucic: New withdrawals of Kosovo recognition expected, US don't insist on concession
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has announced that new withdrawals of Kosovo's recognition are expected in the next few days
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has announced that new withdrawals of Kosovo's recognition are expected in the next few days
Albanian President Ilir Meta has urged the country's Prime Minister, Edi Rama, not to provoke former Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj.
The President of Serbia gave a speech at a conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, emphasizing the friendship between the two nations
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is on a working visit to the United States, during which he will meet with a number of US officials
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reacted on the announcement of Prime Minister of so called Kosovo Albin Kurti that taxes on goods from Serbia will be lifted
EU welcomes the announcement of Prime Minister of Interim Pristina institutions Albin Kurti that Kosovo partially abolishes taxes on goods from Serbia and BiH
"We do not support Prime Minister Kurti’s half measure on suspending fees to the goods from central Serbia"
President of Serbia stated that there is a lot of unexplained fear, panic and lies about coronavirus, although it has weaker symptoms than an ordinary flu.
Former member of the so-called KLA, Qerim Kelmendi was killed last night in Pec, his charred body found in a burning car