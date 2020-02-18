Politics "We missed a major chance, we will pay high price for that" Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said tonight that Serbia had missed a chance to reach a compromise with Pristina and that we will pay a price in the future. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 18, 2020 | 23:53 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC/ n

Speaking of demarcation, he says he realized that the Serbs would never accept something that was our chance and that we would regret it dearly.



"I understood the message of the people, it was a great chance for us, but we missed it", Vucic told TV Happy.



He says we will do worse in the future, but no one will be able to blame him.



"I will defend the Serbian people, but remember my words in 20 years: we had a chance, but we did not have enough awareness and wisdom", Vucic said.



On the occasion of the 12th anniversary since the unilateral declaration of Kosovo's independence and the message of Mike Pompeo to Pristina that Kosovo's sovereignty and independence are a guarantee of peace, he points out that they gained independence thanks to the United States and Germany.



"What do you expect, do you think they will change their minds and withdraw that, or that Serbia can change their positions after the lost war conflict? Where is the logic," Vucic points out.



On charges that he was a traitor and wanted to betray Kosovo, he said the west was silent as well.



"They didn't say that anything was agreed on, for something that didn't happen. All the time, they say 'it might happen any time soon', and I didn't hide anything from the people. I said what I was in favor of, but nobody wanted it", Vucic explains.



He points out that the agreement between the Serbs and Albanians did not suit anyone and that he did not find support either in the east or in the west, because that agreement brings 100 years of peace and development and a future and security for children.



"No one would be happy about that. Some would be dissatisfied because for them only humiliated Serbia is the final solution. The others would find it satisfying only if they can exert influence on Serbia and the region," Vucic said.



"I wanted a compromise. I know that the Serbs would never have accepted it. I would like to celebrate life and future of children. It has not passed, no problem, the children will pay for it, they will pay the price like any other," Vucic said.



He also noted that he had met with Albin Kurti in Brussels for the first time, but that they had not discussed anything.



"He had his own statement that was extremely dirty, a disgusting statement against Serbia with the worst fabrications," Vucic said, and asked if those from Serbia who support Kurti thought that Serbia had committed genocide and so many crimes and that it should be held responsible for that.



"If Obama won the Nobel Prize and Trump did not, even though he stopped several wars, explain the logic to me. It is also a logic that Albanians are tolerant, peacemakers".



He pointed out that the same church property laws are being drafted in Kosovo as in Montenegro, but that we have always asked that everything be kept under SPC Belgrade and Patriarchate Belgrade, so as not to say that it is Kosovo's but a cultural treasure of Serbia.



"The Albanians and foreigners never wanted to agree on this or talk about it," Vucic said.