Politics Chief of Security Information Agency in Nis and his deputy dismissed The head of the BIA Nis Center Vladimir Vuckovic and his deputy Dusan Cirkovic are suddenly dismissed, "Novosti" reports Source: novosti online Tuesday, November 26, 2019 | 16:18

According to the information obtained by "Novosti", those two leaders in this regional center was dismissed for compromising service, poor interpersonal relationships, and poor performance.



Namely, Cirkovic was in the public eye last year, because his car was set on fire during a pyromaniac series in the city on the river of Nisava.