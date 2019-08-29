Politics "It is really sad that Vucic has not been invited... Serbia launches offensive" Prime Minister Brnabic says Serbian President's non-attendance to the marking 80th anniversary since the outbreak of the WWII "seems really sad at this point" Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 29, 2019 | 12:09 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

"At this point, this seems rather sad. Nowadays, daily political issues prevail over irrefutable history and historical facts", Prime Minister Ana Brnabic stated for Pink.



She assessed that such a revision of history, which does not recognize countries and nations that have lost millions fighting against anti-fascism and have been anti-fascists throughout history, cannot contribute to anything good in future.



The Prime Minister, however, said that Luxembourg had taken a different attitude, because as Prime Minister, she was invited to be a guest in commemorating the liberation of Luxembourg in World War II.



She also assessed that relations in the world are complex, and that in this situation Serbia must act in a smart and thoughtful way.



She also announced that she will have a series of meetings with world officials in September, including a formal visit to Germany and talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel. "We have a very dense agenda for September. It is a joint diplomatic offensive with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic," Brnabic said.



She said that she will travel to Switzerland on September 2, where she will meet with the country's president, and then to Luxembourg, where she will meet with Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and with Henri, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg.



She will then attend a meeting of the Visegrad Group in Prague on September 12, and then, as she points out, travel to Germany.



Stating that the President of Serbia will also hold bilateral meetings and will be one of the speakers at the UN General Assembly in September, Brnabic said that all these events would be a good opportunity to represent Serbia's interests and to present all that the country had achieved in the previous period.



"We have a hard autumn and a hard winter ahead of us, and we are preparing for it now, working hard to be able to come back with something specific for our citizens as a result of every visit, meeting and conversation we've conducted," Brnabic concluded.