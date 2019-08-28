Politics 0

Politika daily: Vucic has not been invited

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic hadn't received the invitation to attend the marking of 80th anniversary since the start of the Second World War

Source: Beta
Share
Foto: EPA-EFE / KOCA SULEJMANOVIC
Foto: EPA-EFE / KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

According to Politika daily, this would be the second significant event without Serbia's presence, despite its historical role and the status of the winning power.

The daily reiterates that on the occasion of marking 100 years since WWI armistice, taking place on November 11, 2018, France had placed Serbian President in the side rows, while Kosovo President Hashim Thaci was sitting next to the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The invitation for marking this anniversary was denied to Vladimir Putin as well, which was confirmed by the Office of the Polish President, Politika reports, pointing out that the President of Poland decided to invite the states members of European Union, as well as the states gathered in Eastern Partnership Program, consisting of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belorussia, Georgia, Moldavia and Ukraine.

Russia is not part of this organization, it is said in an explication.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Vučić met with McAllister

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, had a meeting with the Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament, David McAllister.

Politics Monday, August 26, 2019 21:46 Comments: 0
Tanjug/Dimitrije Goll

Political or court decision?

Serbian PM Ana Brnabic stated today in Skopje that Macedonian authorities' refusal to extradite Tomor Morina to Serbia stands for primarily political decision

Politics Monday, August 26, 2019 16:15 Comments: 0
Foto: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

"Crown of friendship, a major step to EU"

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and her North Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev had officially opened an integrated border crossing Presevo-Tabanovce today

Politics Monday, August 26, 2019 14:57 Comments: 1
Tanjug/AP photo/ Boris Grdanoski
page 1 of 28 go to page