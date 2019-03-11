Politics EU "won't comment on stances of others, including of US" Head of the EU Delegation to Serbia Sem Fabrizi did not wish to comment on the positions of "other parties", including the US stance on Kosovo. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 11, 2019 | 14:43 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

He only reiterated that Brussels is committed to reaching an agreement that will be legally binding, with full normalization of relations.

Fabrizi said this when asked to comment on a recent statement by US uUder Secretary of State David Hale "that the US position is a mutually sustainable recognition of Kosovo and Serbia."



"You know the stance of the European Union on the recognition of Kosovo, it is clear. We are in favor of reaching an agreement that will be legally binding, with full normalization of relations," Fabrizi told reporters.



Fabrizi said said that he did not wish to comment on the views of other parties or the possible outcome of the dialogue.



Hale said in Pristina several days ago that Kosovo is "ahead of a key step" on the road to a prosperous future, and that the way to get there is "a comprehensive, mutually beneficial agreement between Serbia and Kosovo" where key role is played by "mutual sustainable recognition."