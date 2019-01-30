Politics Former leader Jankovic no longer member of opposition PSG Until recently its leader, Sasa Jankovic is no longer a member of the Movement of Free Citizens (PSG), the daily Politika is reporting on Wednesday. Wednesday, January 30, 2019 | 10:50 Tweet Share (screenshot, B92, file)

In an email sent to the PSG he congratulated the new leadership and their new political path - stating that this was not also his path.

"That's not my path, while my heritage should not be a burden to him. Therefore I am leaving the membership of the movement," Jankovic's message read.



Jankovic stepped down as PSG leader in mid-December. A month later, the movement elected actor Sergej Trifunovic as its new leader.



Rade Veljanovski also left PSG after the election of Trifunovic. Veljanovski was a member of the presidency and the head of the councilor group in the City Assembly of Belgrade.



He told Politika that "a certain group of people made use of the shortcomings of the Statute, and manipulated a certain number of members, which has launched Trifunovic to the helm of PSG."