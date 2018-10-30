Politics "Serbia must align foreign policy with EU's" EU Delegation to Serbia head Sem Frabrizi says Serbia must fully align its foreign policy to the European Union by the time it joins that organization. Source: Beta Tuesday, October 30, 2018 | 09:18 Tweet Share Fabrizi (L) and EP official Eduard Kukan are seen in the Serbian National Assembly (Tanjug)

In an address to the Serbian parliament on Monday, Fabrizi praised Serbia's reinstatement of visas for Iranian citizens, and said the EU expected Belgrade to do the same in the case of every country whose citizens need a visa to enter the EU, and not to enter Serbia, Beta agency reported.

Speaking about reforms, the head of the EU Delegation said economic reforms were unfolding well, that Brussels was following reforms in the rule of law and the announced constitutional amendments, while freedom of the press and of expression remain riddled with open issues about which concern was expressed in a 2017 report.



When it comes to the fight against corruption and organized crime, Fabrizi stressed the importance of enforcing laws.



Fabrizi said the progress of reforms in the rule of law and in the dialog with Pristina would be the main criteria for judging Serbia's advancement in integration.



He said the EU would remain the mediator in the Belgrade-Pristina dialog until a "comprehensive and generally acceptable" agreement is reached.



Fabrizi said the EU wanted Serbia to have a strong, pluralist parliament which would monitor the enforcement of laws and be the "voice of the people."