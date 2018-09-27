Politics Serbia wants to develop ties with Qatar - FM First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic spoke on the margins of the UN General Assembly with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, September 27, 2018 | 15:18 Tweet Share

The two ministers exchanged views on current issues on the international scene, the Serbian government announced on Thursday.

They paid special attention to the political and security situation in the Western Balkans and the Persian Gulf.



Dacic stressed the importance of developing bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, as well as the intensification of the exchange of bilateral visits.



He also pointed out the importance of improving economic cooperation.



Al-Thani proposed the establishment of direct communication between Serbian and Qatar companies through the Mixed Committee.



The officials agreed that it is necessary to establish a roadmap for the future development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.