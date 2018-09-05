Politics FM receives Ohio National Guard representatives First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic received on Tuesday the civilian part of a delegation of the Ohio National Guard. Source: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, September 5, 2018 | 10:39 Tweet Share

They are visiting Serbia September 3-9 as part of a military-civilian delegation.

The civilian part of the delegation was led by Mayor of South Euclid Georgine Welo, who is of Balkan descent, the Serbian government said on its website.



During the meeting, "mutual satisfaction was expressed over the visit of the mayor and representatives of the Ohio National Guard to Serbia, on the basis of a very successful military-military cooperation within a state partnership that has lasted over 11 years (established in 2006)."



The participants "discussed the possibilities of expanding this cooperation on the civilian part, as an important segment of the bilateral relations between the Republic of Serbia and the United States."



It was noted that "the establishment of a civil component of this cooperation contributes to the further improvement of relations between the two countries in several areas, through various initiatives to connect companies from Serbia and Ohio, as well as to the connection of academic and cultural institutions."