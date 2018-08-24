Politics Same rights for Albanians in Serbia as for Serbs in Kosovo Albanian Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Ditmir Bushati, received the political representatives of the Albanians from the south of central Serbia. Source: Tanjug Friday, August 24, 2018 | 11:19 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

In a meeting held on Thursday, Bushati told them that the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina should be concluded with an agreement on mutual recognition and comprehensive normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo, Albanian news agency ATA reported.

According to ATA, Bushati considered the situation of the Albanians from the so-called "Presevo valley", their demands and opinions focused on improving their socio-economic position and rights regarding education and culture.



Bushati confirmed that Albania is dedicated to and fully supported their requests. He added that Albania only asked from Serbia to guarantee the Albanians the rights the Serbs had in Kosovo.



The representatives of the Albanian political parties from the south of central Serbia are also set to meet with the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama.