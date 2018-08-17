Politics Serbia preparing to show "arsenal of weapons" to Putin Serbia is preparing a large military parade this coming fall to mark 100 years since the First World War victory. Source: Vecernje novosti, Tanjug Friday, August 17, 2018 | 10:42 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be a guest at the event, where he will be shown 100 new tanks and missiles.

According to the Belgrade newspaper Vecernje Novosti, besides the Russian president, other world officials will also attend the parade.



On November 11, Armistice Day, new short and medium range air defense systems, to be delivered from Belarus, will be shown for the first time, in front of the Palace of Serbia in New Belgrade.



The arrangement with Belarus includes the acquisition of four more MiG-29s. "During the ceremony, that will be like nothing that's been seen in Serbia for a long time, the Serbian Army will show its full power," a source told Vecernje Novosti.



Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin confirmed that the arrangement with Belarus is nearing the final stage. A step towards even better cooperation will be the establishment of the Serbian Defense Ministry's office in Misk.



The agreement with Belarus is second in importance when it comes to renewing the resources of our armed forces, the paper said. Based on the agreement on military cooperation with Russia, and at the initiative of President Putin, Serbia two years ago received a donation consisting of six MiG-29s, 30 tanks T-72C, and 30 combat and reconnaissance armored vehicles BMRD2.



Overhauled and modernized, this military equipment will be delivered by March 2019.



The newspaper said it received confirmation that the package of Russia's military assistance will include helicopters. The purchase of three multipurpose Mi-17s and four Mi-35 attack helicopters has been agreed in principle.



2019 will be a key year for our armed forces, especially the Air Force, as Serbia will have as many as 14 MiG-29s. In addition to the Russian aircraft, the military and the police will receive nine Airbus helicopters, top military officials have said.