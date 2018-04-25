Politics Tough fight to preserve independence ahead of Serbia - Vucic President Aleksandar Vucic said that Serbia is facing a difficult fight to preserve the independence of the country. Source: Beta Wednesday, April 25, 2018 | 12:17 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

"Because when we talk about Kosovo, we do not talk to those we should, that is to Kosovo, but to its powerful protectors... It's a problem when you need to talk to those who were destroying Serbia in 1999 and recognized state of Kosovo in 2008. They are very mighty and powerful," Vucic said in Nis on Wednesday.

The president, who was in this southern town for the opening a new Leoni plant, said that "Serbia must be reasonable and rational, preserve its independence and protect the country, but in no way endanger it."



"We want to have peace and a future," Vucic said.



He said he "tells world leaders to their face all the things his predecessors did not dare in the past 20 to 25 years," but "always takes care of Serbia because he wants the country to have a greater reputation."



"I want us to be respected both in the East and in the West. You deserve it because with your choice you enabled Serbia to move forward," Vucic said, addressing a crowd.